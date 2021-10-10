Former Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Brom midfielder Bakary Sako is set to make a return to English football.

Sako, 33, is a free agent and has reportedly been in contact with a number of clubs ahead of a possible return to English shores.

Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday that the Malian is set to join a Championship club over the coming week, but that said club are keeping the move under wraps until they’ve seen him in training.

Sako first arrived in England midway through the 2012/13 season with Wolves. He joined from St Etienne and would go on to make over 100 league appearances for the club, shining in the 2013/14 and 2014/15 seasons where he scored 27 league goals combined as Wolves earned back-to-back promotions to land in the Premier League.

He’d joined Crystal Palace in 2015 but would fail to live up to expectations, signing for West Brom briefly in 2018 before returning to Selhurst Park.

Sako though would sign for Pafos ahead of the 2019/20 season but is now on the free market once again and poised to make a shock return to England at the age of 33.

There’s no indication as to which club it could be that is looking at Sako and there’s no guarantee that they’ll make him an offer.