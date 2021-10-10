Shrewsbury Town chairman Roland Wycherley plans on selling the club at the end of this season, reports The Sun.

Wycherley celebrated his 25th year at the helm of Shrewsbury Town earlier this year.

The 80-year-old has led the club through mounds of adversity to find them in League One today, but now Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (10.10.21, pg. 63) that the veteran owner intends to sell Shrewsbury Town at the end of this season.

Wycherley is set to hand control over to vice-chairman Paul Delves, and Nixon also goes on to reveal that the club is valued at £12million.

The Shrews have endured a tough start to the season. Steve Cotterill’s side sit in 23rd-place of the table after a 2-1 defeat away at Ipswich Town yesterday, having lost their last three in the league.

They’ve so far amassed eight points from their opening 12 games of the season and have only Doncaster Rovers below them in the table, though Rovers have two games in hand on the Shropshire side.