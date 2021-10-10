Southampton have joined both Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham in the race to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Johnstone, 28, is wanted by a host of top flight clubs.

The Baggies and England goalkeeper is in the final year of his contract at The Hawthorns, with both Spurs and West Ham planning on waiting until the end of his contract to make a move.

Now though, Alan Nixon reveals in The Sun on Sunday (10.10.21, pg. 63) that Southampton are plotting a move to sign Johnstone and that they’re ready to table a bid rather than wait until he’s a free agent.

Nixon though goes on to reveal that Johnstone is content at West Brom, and that he is happy to wait out of his contract at the club with the Baggies planning a ‘lucrative’ deal for him should he remain at the club.

Johnstone played 90 minutes for England in the 5-0 win at Andorra last night, having featured 10 times for his club in the Championship this season.

He’s yet again proving a force between the sticks as West Brom look to seal an immediate return to the top flight under Valerien Ismael. Though Johnstone’s potential departure in January would really scupper their promotion bid.

It’s not know how much West Brom would command for Johnstone in January, though given his contract situation they could find themselves looking at some low offers.

A difficult one for the club to navigate, and with so many teams interested in Johnstone, it’d be a shame for the club if they eventually lose him on a free.