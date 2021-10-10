Former Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and Burton Albion chief executive Jez Moxey are being strongly linked with a takeover at Derby County.

Derby County are in search of new owners after entering into adinistration last month.

Since doing so, the club’s administrators have spoken positively about the amount of interest shown in purchasing the crisis club, and now Alan Nixon has revealed two names who are in the running.

He writes in The Sun on Sunday (10.10.21, pg. 64) that Evans has ‘shown a firm interest’ in the Rams.

Evans is best known for his time at Ipswich Town. He spent 14 years at the top of the club and after selling the club on in April of this year, he has the money to come in and rescue Derby County.

What’s more is that, given his recent spell with Ipswich Town, Nixon goes on to write how Evans would have ‘no problem’ passing the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test.

Moxey meanwhile is being linked with an American-backed consortium interested in taking over at Pride Park – Nixon goes on to report that Moxey has previous experience with Wolves and that he ‘could be tempted to change club’ if his consortium lay down the biggest bid.

Furthermore, Nixon reveals that there is strong interest from an unnamed British businessman based overseas, who has previous experience with both sports clubs and financials groups in the US and Switzerland.

Also, Scottish businessman William Binnie’s two sons, who run Carlisle Capital, are both ‘serious players’ as per Nixon, who concludes that Derby’s administrators hope to include the sale of Pride Park in any takeover deal which would mean former owner Mel Morris would have to accept a price lower than Pride Park’s current valuation.