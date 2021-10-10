Harrogate Town looked good in patches last season and they are carrying that vibe forward into this season’s League Two campaign.

Harrogate Town started out today’s game against a struggling Scunthorpe United side in 3rd place – their visitors sitting at the bottom of the pile.

It was always going to be a hard game for the Iron and the opening salvoes of the first half proved that. By the 16th minute, Scunthorpe were already 3-0 down.

The damage there was done by Jack Muldoon (8′), Alex Pattison (14′) and Jack Diamond (16′). It was a horror opening that only got worse as first Pattison (30′) and then Muldoon (45+1′) hit their second goals of the game.

After such a rousing opening 45 minutes, it was always destined to be a quieter affair in the second 45. Harry Davis (79′) pulled one back for the Iron but Danilo Orsi (83′ pen) put a 6th on the board for Harrogate.

There was no further score and Harrogate Town can sit back and relax after a job definitely well done.

Here are three Harrogate Town players who shone in the big win vs a hapless and beleaguered Scunthorpe Town outfit.

Alex Pattison – WhoScored rating 9.51

Pattison’s headline figures are always going to be that haul of two goals and an assist from yesterday’s big home win over Scunthorpe United. However, his game was much more than that.

Before he was withdrawn from the game, he saw a lot (4.8%) of Harrogate’s ball as they dominated affairs. He was highly accurate (80%), completing 28 of his 33 pass attempts – one of which was a key pass for a teammate chance.

He was a constant threat and one that helped keep the North Yorkshire side on the front foot.

Jack Muldoon – WhoScored rating 9.30

Muldoon, with his brace and assist haul, was another of Harrogate’s players who shone in yesterday’s game at the EnviroVent Stadium.

Both shots that he fashioned during the game saw him score, highlighting his deadliness in front of goal. They were his 4th and 5th goals of the season.

Before he was substituted, Muldoon was accurate (88%), completing 14 of his 16 passes – one of these being a key pass that led to a teammate chance.

Jack Diamond – WhoScored rating 9.04

Left-sided midfielder Diamond was another Harrogate man who shone against an outworked and shellshocked Scunthorpe side. That much can be seen from his goal and assist haul.

He was also highly accurate (84%) in his passing with 16 of his 19 passes finding their intended target. Two of these passes were key passes that helped set up teammate chances.

He was also successful with three dribbles and with two tackles and an interception on the defensive front. A solid display that helped Harrogate Town dominate.

Data derived from the Harrogate Town vs Scunthorpe United match profile on the WhoScored.com website