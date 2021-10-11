AFC Wimbledon have enjoyed a promising start to the campaign under Mark Robinson, but with January approaching fast, he’s got some big decisions to make.

Wimbledon currently sit 14th in the League One table after the opening 11 games – harsh considering the quality of their performances. However, without a league clean sheet so far and only two goals in their last five games, will Robinson have some big decisions to make in January?

Here we look at three AFC Wimbledon transfer decisions facing Robinson in the next few weeks.

Sell Hartigan?

Anthony Hartigan has been critical to the Dons positive start so far this year. His performances at the heart of the Dons midfield have earned plenty of plaudits. With the second most accurate crosses in the League and five assists already it is clear to see why. These performances have created interest from both League One clubs and the Championship. With just eight months left on his current deal, the Dons may want to cash in on the academy graduate. Robinson has said he wants Hartigan to sign a new deal, but the club may take what cash they can get.

Recall loanees?

Wimbledon have two strikers out on loan in the National League in Corie Andrews at Aldershot and Aaron Cosgrave at Dover. Both have certainly impressed – Andrews has netted four times already and assisted three and Cosgrave has netted three with one assist to his name. Considering both sides are struggling at the foot of the table, these are impressive performances. With the Dons’ current goal-scoring problems, these two could be options for Robinson come January.

Fixing the defence?

With no clean sheets in the League so far this term, Robinson will surely be looking to solidify at the back in January. Will Nightingale and Ben Heneghan have been his first choice pairing so far, but clearly improvements need to be made. A Premier League loan will be most likely, or a National League gem could be unearthed. But it is clear that by January if the defensive woes continue, changes will need to be made.