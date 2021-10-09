Wycombe Wanderers won 2-0 at home to Gillingham in League One this afternoon.

Wycombe Wanderers have enjoyed a solid start to life back in League One – they started today in 5th-place of the League One table and hosted a Gillingham side who started the day in 18th after a mixed start to the campaign.

And it was the Chairboys who would start the strongest. Gareth McCleary got Wycombe in front after just two minutes and five minutes later, Brandon Hanlan would find the back of the net.

The second half would prove goalless and it handed Wycombe a much-needed win in their bid for an immediate return to the Championship, whilst Gillingham’s struggles this season continue.

For Gareth Ainsworth’s side, the win leaves them in 2nd-place of the table behind Plymouth Argyle who won at home to Burton Albion this afternoon.

See what these Wycombe Wanderers fans had to say on Twitter about their side’s performance today:

Come on boysss 🔵🔵 https://t.co/ADVFZRjuVa — Rory Stringer (@stringer_rory) October 9, 2021

Solid 2-0 victory. Great to get the points on the board rather than have the games in hand, wise choice to play this international weekend. https://t.co/lEORRxkwwF — The Mayo Blues (@mayo_blues) October 9, 2021

Another great win 💙 — Paula Barlow (@PaulaBa32431331) October 9, 2021

Quality stuff, shame we didn't push on and get a few more goals. But 3 points is 3 points. Never look threatened! Oh and did the owner of the Mercedes sort his handbrake out?! — Jack Stedman (@jackstedman90) October 9, 2021

Clean sheet, win by more than a goal and a new club record in the EFL era. Sounds like a successful day to me 🙂 — Tyron 🏳️‍🌈 (@tlmfootball) October 9, 2021

Excellent. need to make Adams Park a fortress nobody wants to come to — WycombeDJ (@WycombeDJ) October 9, 2021