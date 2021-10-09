Plymouth Argyle won 2-1 at home to Burton Albion in League One this afternoon.

Plymouth Argyle hosted Burton Albion this afternoon, with the Green Army having the chance to go top of the table as they started the day in 3rd.

Burton though would provide a tough test – they’ve been plucky under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink this season but the Brewers would find themselves two goals down before half time.

Goals from Conor Grant and Ryan Broom set Plymouth on their way to victory with Burton pulling one back in the second half through Lucas Akins.

But it wouldn’t be enough for the Brewers and Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth held on for three points that takes them to the top of the League One table.

See what these Plymouth fans had to say on Twitter about their side’s result today:

Top of the league 😍😍😍 https://t.co/gH3Vypkws8 — Matt (@MatthewJHolmes) October 9, 2021

This is not a drill Top of the league! https://t.co/NdyPVsVk5M — Jon Carthy (@joncarthy76) October 9, 2021

Big win that. Scintillating first half, struggled with Hasslebaink’s 2nd half tactical change but the back 3 and @Mike_coooper were immense to see us home. Top of the league. #pafc https://t.co/iyYRqvGeKe — Matt Lee (@Matt_Lee_MPL) October 9, 2021

Top of the league — Edward Laslett (@EdLaslett) October 9, 2021