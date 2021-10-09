Ipswich Town beat Shrewsbury Town 2-1 in League One this afternoon.

Ipswich Town hosted Shrewsbury Town in League One this afternoon, with Paul Cook’s side starting the day in 19th compared to the Shrews who started in 23rd.

It was a huge game for either side after their respectively poor starts to the campaign. But Conor Chaplin would fire the Tractor Boys into a 23rd-minute lead, only for Shaun Whalley to put the visitors on level terms in time for the break.

After the restart though, that man Macauley Bonne would rise highest to head home from a corner and put Ipswich in front at Portman Road.

The man on loan from QPR has now scored nine goals in 10 League One outings so far this season, winning over the hearts of Ipswich fans as their side slowly creep up the table.

Cook’s side managed to hold on for what proved to be a hard-fought but a very much needed win in League One.

See what these Ipswich Town fans had to say on Twitter about Bonne today:

