‘Finished’, ‘Needs dropping’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans rip into player performance v Sheffield Wednesday
Bolton Wanderers lost 1-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday in League One this afternoon.
Bolton Wanderers travelled to Sheffield today, to face a Sheffield Wednesday side who’ve proved indifferent so far this season – the Owls started the day in 12th compared to the Trotters in 7th.
Bolton though took a staggering 3,000 fans with them to Hillsborough today and put on a good effort in the first half to go into the break on level terms.
Ian Evatt would’ve been ruing his side’s missed chances and even more so when Wednesday took the lead shortly after the hour mark, owing to a Lee Gregory goal.
The away side would eventually lose 1-0 after a hard-fought game – Bolton’s first defeat in three in all competitions leaving them in 8th-place of the table.
See what these Bolton Wanderers fans had to say on Twitter about Doyle’s performance today:
Thats what happens when you leave Doyle on who has thrown chances away
— Josh (@joshb_04) October 9, 2021
Get Doyle and Kerchunga off! #bwfc
— 🔥🔥 Aaron 😎😎 (@aaron_bwfc) October 9, 2021
Isgrove and Bakayoko very unfortunate that they’re out of this team at the expense of Kachunga and Doyle #bwfc
— Tom Molloy (@TOMolloyMEN) October 9, 2021
Needed to score first, typical typical Bolton #bwfc Doyle’s finished
— David Peak (@peakydav) October 9, 2021
Waste chance after chance after chance then punished. Doyle needs dropping and Baka needs to start up front #bwfc
— Joe Green (@bwfcjgreen92) October 9, 2021
Doyle’s work rate and pressing are first class but it’s just not going his way at the minute #bwfc
— Sean (@Seanwanderers1) October 9, 2021
I really wish things would go right for Doyle, but we’re going to rue not taking these chances #bwfc
— Ryan (@RyanBwfc12) October 9, 2021