Bolton Wanderers lost 1-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday in League One this afternoon.

Bolton Wanderers travelled to Sheffield today, to face a Sheffield Wednesday side who’ve proved indifferent so far this season – the Owls started the day in 12th compared to the Trotters in 7th.

Bolton though took a staggering 3,000 fans with them to Hillsborough today and put on a good effort in the first half to go into the break on level terms.

Ian Evatt would’ve been ruing his side’s missed chances and even more so when Wednesday took the lead shortly after the hour mark, owing to a Lee Gregory goal.

The away side would eventually lose 1-0 after a hard-fought game – Bolton’s first defeat in three in all competitions leaving them in 8th-place of the table.

See what these Bolton Wanderers fans had to say on Twitter about Doyle’s performance today:

Thats what happens when you leave Doyle on who has thrown chances away — Josh (@joshb_04) October 9, 2021

Get Doyle and Kerchunga off! #bwfc — 🔥🔥 Aaron 😎😎 (@aaron_bwfc) October 9, 2021

Isgrove and Bakayoko very unfortunate that they’re out of this team at the expense of Kachunga and Doyle #bwfc — Tom Molloy (@TOMolloyMEN) October 9, 2021

Needed to score first, typical typical Bolton #bwfc Doyle’s finished — David Peak (@peakydav) October 9, 2021

Waste chance after chance after chance then punished. Doyle needs dropping and Baka needs to start up front #bwfc — Joe Green (@bwfcjgreen92) October 9, 2021

Doyle’s work rate and pressing are first class but it’s just not going his way at the minute #bwfc — Sean (@Seanwanderers1) October 9, 2021