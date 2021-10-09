Bolton Wanderers lost 1-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday in League One this afternoon.

Bolton Wanderers travelled to Sheffield today, to face a Sheffield Wednesday side who’ve proved indifferent so far this season – the Owls started the day in 12th compared to the Trotters in 7th.

Bolton though took a staggering 3,000 fans with them to Hillsborough today and put on a good effort in the first half to go into the break on level terms.

Ian Evatt would’ve been ruing his side’s missed chances and even more so when Wednesday took the lead shortly after the hour mark, owing to a Lee Gregory goal.

The away side would eventually lose 1-0 after a hard-fought game – Bolton’s first defeat in three in all competitions leaving them in 8th-place of the table.

See what these Bolton Wanderers fans had to say on Twitter about Doyle’s performance today: