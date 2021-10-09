Sheffield Wednesday beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 at home in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday hosted Bolton Wanderers in League One, in what promised to be a feisty encounter in the top half of the League One table.

The Owls started the day in 12th compared to Bolton in 7th, with the Trotters bringing more than 3,000 fans to Hillsborough today.

After a cagey first half in which both sides had chances, it was the home side who found the opening goal of the came, courtesy of Lee Gregory.

Gregory though was set up by a fine cross from another summer singing in Jack Hunt, who’s impressed upon his return to the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday held on for what was a narrow win and an impressive one against competitors Bolton, with the three points giving Darren Moore’s side their first at home in the league since August.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans said on Twitter about Hunt today:

Rate ball Jack Hunt!! — Matt 🦉🦁🦁🦁 (@MattOwl29) October 9, 2021

Wicked ball by Jack Hunt that first time, finish by Gregory #swfc — JBH (@JBH_swfc) October 9, 2021

Jack Hunt rolling back the years with that assist. Great cross #swfc — • (@Owls2k) October 9, 2021

BRILLIANT Jack Hunt! Finally creating Gregory a chance #swfc — Geoff SWFC (@GeoffSWFC) October 9, 2021

Surely to goodness Hunt is the best full-back ever to have played in L1?! #swfc — SWFC one stop shop (@OneSwfc) October 9, 2021

Great poachers goal by Gregory from pinpoint Hunt cross #swfc — AsianOwl (@merah_sungai) October 9, 2021