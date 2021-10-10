Wycombe Wanderers had a sobering first-ever campaign in last season’s Sky Bet Championship. A late hurrah nearly saw them preserve their second-tier status.

It wasn’t to be for the Chairboys and it was back down to League One at the first time of asking. However, they’ve been performing well in the third tier of English football.

Ahead of kickoff against the 18th place Gills, Gareth Ainsworth’s side were good value for their 5th place in the League One table.

Wycombe started like the proverbial house on fire and scored two early goals through Gareth McCleary (2′) and Brandon Hanlan (7′) that put them in the driver’s seat.

Wycombe continued to apply the pressure in the early stages of the second half but it was a half that failed to live up to its explosive opening. Wycombe ran out 2-0 winners and collected a valuable three points.

Here are three Wycombe Wanderers players who really stood out in the win vs Gillingham.

Brandon Hanlan – WhoScored rating 8.04

Centre-forward Hanlan was always going to feature highly in the ratings with him being one of the goalscorers in the game. However, his game was much more than that.

He saw a lot of the Wycombe possession (3.2%), making 37 touches. His accuracy (82%) was very high and he completed 14 of his 17 attempts – one of these being a key pass setting up a teammate chance.

He also had a 100% success rate in the dribbles and tackles he attempted – making both tackles and completing both his dribble attempts.

Sam Vokes – WhoScored rating 8.02

Veteran striker Vokes failed to get on the scoresheet but he did provide the assist for Garath McCleary’s opener for the Chairboys. He also got himself into position to take four shots, one of which was on target.

During his time on the pitch before his substitution, Vokes saw a lot of the ball (4%), making 27 touches. His passing game was less than accurate (38%) with him only completing 8 of his 21 passes.

He was dominant in the air, winning 9 of the 15 headers that he contested. He also helped out at the back making two clearances.

Garath McCleary – WhoScored rating 7.38

It was McCleary who set the Wycombe Wanderers machine rolling in yesterday’s game with his quick, opening goal.

The 34-year-old attacking midfielder saw a lot (5.7%) of Wycombe’s ball whilst his accuracy (59%) was low with him completing just 17 of 29 attempted passes.

Two of these passes were key passes, helping to set up teammate chances. He also went on make one tackle in a good, all-around display.

Data derived from the Wycome Wanderers vs Gillingham match profile on the WhoScored.com website