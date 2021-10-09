Coventry City have got off to a flyer in the Championship this season but there are still some areas Mark Robins will be looking to improve in during January.

The Sky Blues currently sit 3rd in the league after 11 games, with a 100% home record, after a characteristically busy summer for the Sky Blues in the market.

The summer saw nine new signings, including Ben Sheaf and Viktor Gyokeres who joined permanently following loan spells last season.

And despite the incredibly impressive start to the season, there are still a few areas where Coventry will be looking to strengthen going into 2022.

Here we take a look at these areas and the decisions facing Mark Robins over the coming weeks.

Left-back cover?

Summer arrival Ian Maatsen has settled in quickly in the Midlands, following his loan move from Chelsea. Sitting in the upper echelons of a few defensive stats tables, as well as scoring a nicely taken goal against Fulham in a 4-1 win.

However, as was the problem last season when now-QPR wing-back Sam McCallum marshalled the left wing for Coventry, there simply isn’t adequate cover if Maatsen is to become unavailable.

Josh Reid arrived from Ross County last season and joined the Academy, but outside of Maatsen he is the next best left-back at the club, and there are question marks whether he is ready to play first-team football yet.

Gustavo Hamer future?

The Brazilian midfielder joined from Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle last season and had an impressive first season in English football, supposedly attracting interest from Rangers last January.

This season, he has stepped up another level, being one of Coventry’s key men in their blistering start.

However, there will undoubtedly be bigger clubs sniffing around him again this January and for Robins and the board, the question will be; how much is he worth? And is it worth letting him go now, when he has such an influence on the team?

Centre-back

Defensively, Coventry have been outstanding this season. Outside of the 5-0 drubbing at Luton, the Sky Blues have consistently looked a very solid force out of possession and the three centre-backs have been at the heart of that.

Kyle McFadzean, Dom Hyam and another Chelsea loanee Jake Clarke-Salter have all impressed in the 3-5-2 so far this season. Yet, like left-back, there are question marks over depth.

Barring Michael Rose, there isn’t anyone of real quality ready to step into the back three should anyone become unavailable. And this has already become apparent when midfielder Ben Sheaf had to drop into the back line against Nottingham Forest.