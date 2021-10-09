Preston North End have endured a pretty poor start to the Championship season under Frankie McAvoy and will be no doubt looking ahead to the January transfer window to see what they can fix and improve.

Preston currently sit in 18th-place in the Championship table, and despite only losing four out of their opening 11 games, performances have not been great at all.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, McAvoy may have some decisions to make on both incomings and outgoings in order to have a positive second half of the season.

Here we look at three Preston transfer decisions facing McAvoy in the coming weeks.

Add defensive depth?

As a whole, Preston’s defensive record this season actually isn’t that bad. However, it was clear in their 3-2 defeat against QPR that without Patrick Bauer in the middle of the back three, Preston are very susceptible at the back.

Despite having players like Liam Lindsay, Greg Cunningham, and Paul Huntington as players who can come in and do a job if players get injured, Preston don’t really have the quality in depth to be consistent in a season where several players are very likely to miss games through injury.

With that in mind, McAvoy may look to add a few quality defensive depth additions to his squad in January to just make sure that Preston are well covered at the back.

Sell some out of contract players?

Next summer, Preston have several key members of their squad who’s contracts expire in the summer. Some of those names include Bauer, Scott Sinclair and Tom Barkhuizen.

Preston will not want a repeat of what happened last January where they were forced to sell both Ben Pearson and Ben Davies who both entered the last six months of their contracts. Preston may be forced to do that again if they can not reach agreements on contract extensions with these players.

If key members of the squad such as Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer and Scott Sinclair do not agree to new contracts, Preston may be forced to sell them to at least acquire some type of money from the departing players.

Loan some players out?

Preston have a lot of players outside of their 25 man squad who could benefit from loan moves in January.

Players such as Jamie Thomas, Joe Rafferty and Josh Harrop are all players who could rejuvenate themselves by going on loan in the second half of the season.

Jamie Thomas specifically, will probably be hoping for a loan move after he has been left out of Preston’s Championship squad despite only joining in the summer from Bamber Bridge after having a successful trial.