Willy Caballero is training with League One side AFC Wimbledon, as per their official club website.

The goalkeeper is a free agent after being released by Chelsea at the end of last season.

Caballero, who is 40-years-old, has been with the Dons for the past month as he hunts for a new club.

The ex-Argentina international spent the past four years on the books at Chelsea but they decided not to extend his deal this past summer.

‘Good experience for everybody…’

Wimbledon goalkeeper coach, Ashley Bayes, has said: “Willy Caballero has been training with us for the past four weeks. It’s been a good experience for everyone.

“To cut a long story short, basically my friend is the Assistant Goalkeeping Coach at Chelsea and Willy is without a club at the moment. To stay fit, he asked if we could have him in.”

Career to date

Cabellero played for Elche and Malaga in Spain before moving to England in 2014 to join Manchester City.

He stayed in the North West for three seasons and helped them win the League Cup in 2016.

Chelsea then came calling for him in 2017 and he went on to make 38 appearances for the London side in all competitions.

The Blues won the Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

What next?

Wimbledon are helping the veteran keep his fitness levels up as he weighs up his next move in the game.

Caballero’s presence in training with be a useful experience to the Dons’ goalkeepers Nik Tzanev and Zaki Oualah.