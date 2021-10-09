Poole Town have brought in Alex Rutter following his departure from Swansea City.

The non-league side have initially signed him on a one-game basis but aren’t ruling out the possibility of landing him permanently, as per their official club website.

Rutter, who is 20-years-old, was released by Swansea at the end of last season and has been a free agent since the end of June.

Poole are now giving him the chance to get some game time under his belt this afternoon against Swindon Supermarine.

‘I wouldn’t rule out’…

Their boss, Tom Killick, has said: “At the moment he is just helping us out on Saturday. I wouldn’t rule out him staying beyond that, but initially we had to get someone in on Saturday.

“I felt we had to bring someone in. Alex has been kind enough to step in. It’s a bit of a nightmare scenario.”

Career to date

Rutter started his career on the books at local side Southampton.

He then made the switch to Swansea as a youngster and rose up through the academy of the Welsh side.

The stopper was a regular for the Under-18s before making the step up into the Under-23s.

His contract with the Championship side expired this past summer and they made the difficult decision to cut ties with him.

What next?

Rutter will be between the sticks for Poole today and it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

He will be eager to impress to possibly earn himself a move there for good.