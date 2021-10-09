Stoke City have taken Aston Villa defender Patrick Zito on trial.

Stoke City played the youngster for their Under-23s yesterday, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Zito, who is 18-years-old, featured as the Potters’ development squad lost 2-1 to Fulham.

They also gave run outs to Tyrece Campbell, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Demeaco Duhaney.

Who is Zito?

The teenager has risen up through the academy at Aston Villa and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent seasons.

He broke into their Under-18s side last year and has since made the step up into the Under-23s.

Zito played for Villa in the Papa John’s Trophy in August against Wycombe Wanderers and was on the bench earlier this month in the same competition against Burton Albion.

Current situation

The Midlands club handed him a short-term contract over the summer after he recovered from an injury.

However, they have now given him the green light to go on trial with Stoke and it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Will Stoke sign him?

Zito’s isn’t on a long-term contract at Aston Villa and may well be weighing up his next move in the game.

Stoke’s Under-23s are next in action on 18th October when they lock horns with Nottingham Forest.

Time will tell whether they decide to snap up Zito or look at other targets instead.