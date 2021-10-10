Ipswich Town pretty much turned their squad upside down over the summer, bringing in 19 new players to the club.

Ipswich Town fans might have been hoping that this new broom approach would sweep clean. However, it hadn’t appeared that way ahead of kick-off against Shrewsbury Town.

The Tractor Boys sat a lowly 19th in the League One table ahead of kick-off, having a total of just 10 points in the bag. Their visitors to Portman Road were in an even worse position, sitting 23rd with just 8 points to their name.

A strong Ipswich side took the lead at Portman Road through Conor Chaplin (23′) but were quickly pegged back when Shaun Whalley (28′) equalised for the Shrews.

The score remained that way until early in the second half when a Macauley Bonne penalty (54′) put the home side 2-1 ahead. Both sides battled on but there was no further change to the scoreline and Town ran out 2-1 winners and earned a precious three points.

Here are three Ipswich Town players who performed well in the narrow victory over Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury Town outfit.

Macauley Bonne – WhoScored rating 7.38

Macauley Bonne’s goal yesterday for Ipswich Town was his 9th of the season. It came from one of his two shots on target during the game.

He won four of the 10 headed duels that he contested as he put himself about. He was less than accurate (22%) in a game where he only completed a measly 2 of his 9 pass attempts.

Conor Chaplin – WhoScored rating 6.96

24-year-old attacking midfielder Chaplin not only scored for Town but also had a solid all-around performance to boot.

He saw a lot (3.6%) of Ipswich’s ball, making 41 touches of the ball. He also was accurate (82%) with his passing, completing 23 of his 28 passing attempts.

Lee Evans – WhoScored rating 6.96

Defensive midfielder Evans not only anchored the Ipswich midfield but also helped give it that solid platform from which to build on.

He saw a lot (7.7%) of the ball, completing with high accuracy (85%) with 52 of his 61 passes finding their intended targets. One of these passes was a key pass that set up a teammate chance.

Data derived from the Ipswich Town vs Shrewsbury Town match profile on the WhoScored.com website