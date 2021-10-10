Sheffield Wednesday needed to regroup this season after last season’s stumbling Championship campaign and eventual relegation.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have seen a much-changed side take to League One competition in a much better way than they competed in the Championship.

However, their performances have shown that they can suffer from inconsistency. That was the case last time out against Karl Robinson’s Oxford United side.

Against Bolton it was a case of a solid performance needed and that is how the game started out. Both sides went about their business in a scoreless first half.

Bolton had the most of the second half and were the busier of the two sides. However, it was Wednesday who broke the deadlock through Lee Gregory (67′) to give the Owls the lead.

It was a lead that was to last with Wednesday running out 1-0 winners on the day in a close-fought encounter.

Here are three Sheffield Wednesday players who stood out in a valuable win for Darren Moore’s side.

Lee Gregory – WhoScored rating 7.69

Lee Gregory’s match-winning goal was his third of the season for Sheffield Wednesday and meant they finished the game with all three points in the bag.

Including that goal, Gregory fashioned two shots at goal but was rather wayward (46%) with his passing that was at low volume – completing just 6 of 13 attempted passes.

On a more positive front, he won the most headers (4) in the game and made two tackles as well as an interception and a clearance.

Jack Hunt – WhoScored rating 7.49

Roving right-back Hunt provided the assist for Gregory’s goal but his game was much more than that for the Owls.

He saw a lot of the Wednesday possession (4%), taking 48 touches. His pass accuracy (63%) was above average, completing 17 of 27 pass attempts.

He also weighed in defensively with one tackle, one clearance and a match-leading three interceptions to stem Bolton attacks.

Barry Bannan – WhoScored rating 7.21

Bannan put in a captain’s performance of hard graft in the Sheffield Wednesday engine room. He completed with high accuracy (83%), 34 of his 41 pass attempts finding their intended target,

Two of his completed passes were key passes that set up chances for teammates. He also completed both his dribble attempts as he helped Wednesday press forward.

On the defensive front, Bannan weighed in with two tackles, one clearance and one interception as he helped the Owls towards victory.

Data derived from the Sheffield Wednesday vs Bolton Wanderers match profile on the WhoScored.com website