Peterborough United’s return to second tier football has so far proven difficult under Darren Ferguson, who’ll be looking forward to a crucial January transfer window.

The summer proved a busy time for Ferguson’s side. Between the two seasons, nine first-team players made their way to the Weston Homes Stadium (as well as several U23 additions), and the club managed to keep hold of their prize assets despite a mass of circulating rumours.



Eleven games in, and Posh sit second-from bottom in the Championship, hoisted up solely by a Derby County side who were deducted 12 points.

With the season already flying by, and the January window opening in less than two months, the Cambridgeshire side need to start thinking of adding to the squad.

Here we look at three Peterborough United transfer decisions facing Ferguson in the coming weeks.

Sell Dembélé?

Siriki Dembélé was tipped for a move all summer, having enjoyed three successful years in League One and now a promotion to show for it. The likes of Bournemouth, Fulham and Stoke were all linked with the attacker, but no transfer materialised.

At the start of the year, Dembélé handed in a transfer request after Posh had endured a poor run of form. With the club halfway through a promotion-hopeful campaign, there was a reluctance to sell, especially in a COVID market.

With the 24-year-old in the last year of his contract, Ferguson has been placed in a tough position. Dembélé has certainly been one of Posh’s star performers this season, and to lose the Ivorian in January will certainly be harmful to their Championship status.

Loaning out youngsters?

A lot has been made of Ferguson’s willingness to select promising youngsters in his match day elevens. The likes of Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards have experienced a multitude of first-team football so far, with neither looking out of place in the second tier.

However, other academy graduates are in need of game time. Pacy forward Ricky-Jade Jones has unfortunately picked up several injuries in the previous two seasons, preventing him from playing. Although Posh are lacking available strikers, January may be a golden opportunity for the Englishman to experience league football elsewhere for the remainder of the season.

Other youngsters such as Idris Kanu, Kyle Barker and Emmanuel Fernandez could also benefit from loans out to different stages of the football pyramid.

Attacking additions



As previously mentioned, Ferguson is currently experiencing a striking dilemma. Summer addition Jack Marriott and youngster Jones are out with injuries until the new year, while last season’s golden boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris is undergoing a four-match ban for recently surfaced Tweets.

At present, Dembélé and attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics are being utilised slightly out-of-position, not an ideal formula for a side battling relegation. January may provide an ideal opportunity to bring in attacking additions, with the club being linked with Accrington striker Colby Bishop last window.

Many fans online are also calling for Posh to dip into the free agent market, as the situation grows increasingly concerning. Currently, this list includes the likes of Andy Carroll, Hal Robson-Kanu and Yaya Sanogo, who have all previously played in England.