Exeter City have agreed to extend the contract of left-sided ace Jack Sparkes, it has been confirmed.

The Grecians’ reputation for producing quality talents has earned deserved recognition in recent years, especially when Ollie Watkins made his debut for England back in March.

While the likes of Watkins, Ethan Ampadu and Joel Randall have moved on to bigger things, a host of academy graduates have remained with Exeter City, one of which is left-sided star Jack Sparkes.

Now, it has been confirmed that Sparkes has agreed to extend his stay at St. James’ Park.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the 21-year-old has penned a contract extension to keep him with the club until the end of the 2022/21 campaign.

His deal was set to expire at the end of the current season, but an agreement has now been reached to secure his future for another year.

Becoming a first-team regular

Since making his debut as a 16-year-old during the 2017/18 campaign, Sparkes has nailed down a spot in Matt Taylor’s first-team plans.

Overall, he has played an impressive 90 times for Exeter City, featuring as a left-back, left wing-back and slightly further forward on the left-wing. In the process, he has chipped in with five goals and 10 assists.

Recovering from injury

Sparkes is currently out on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury in the Grecians’ 3-0 loss to Leyton Orient earlier in the season.

It has limited him to only two League Two appearances this season, but it is said that Sparkes is hoping to make a return to action before the end of 2021.