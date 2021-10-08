Fulham midfielder Tyrese Francois has turned down a new deal with the club, according to reports.

Tyrese Francois has turned down a new contract at #FFC. Meanwhile, Fabio Carvalho's contract situation is unlikely to be resolved before January: Update here: https://t.co/krd3stVwCb — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) October 8, 2021

Following the arrival of Marco Silva at Craven Cottage, young midfielder Tyrese Francois has been in and around the senior side.

The 21-year-old featured throughout pre-season and even started in Fulham’s Championship curtain-raiser, playing 83 minutes in the opening day draw against Middlesbrough.

Francois’ current deal with the Cottagers expires at the end of the season and now, it has emerged that he has rejected a fresh contract offer from the club.

As revealed by The Athletic reporter Peter Rutzler, Francois has turned down Fulham’s offer. Currently sidelined by a hip problem, it awaits to be seen if the promising Australian is given another offer before his deal expires at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Competition for a starting spot

Having played a part in pre-season and featured in the early stages of the campaign, Francois’ injury has seen him drop down the pecking order somewhat.

Harrison Reed and Jean Michael Seri have emerged as the go-to options in the middle of the park. Josh Onomah, Domingos Quina and Nathaniel Chalobah (currently injured) are also solid options.

Francois’ career to date

Since making his way through the youth set up at Craven Cottage, the midfielder has played six times for the first-team.

He has picked up a vast amount of action for their U23s, playing 55 times. Francois has also played 14 times for the U18s and at 21, it would be understandable if he was now seeking game time at a senior level.