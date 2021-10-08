Doncaster Rovers plan to hold talks with Joe Wright about his future, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers have been helping him recover from knee and ankle damage over the past few months.

Wright, who is 26-years-old, saw his contract at the Keepmoat Stadium expire at the end of last season.

However, he has remained with the League One side on his road to recovery.

‘We’re open’…

Doncaster CEO Gavin Baldwin has said: “We’re trying to get him as fit as possible, we’re funding is rehab and we’re getting him back playing.

“That may be for Doncaster Rovers, if Richie (Wellens) likes him and he likes Richie. But we’re open about the situation.”

Doncaster spell so far

Wright has been on the books at Doncaster since 2016 and has been a key player for the Yorkshire club.

He suffered his injury on the final day of last season after making 39 appearances in all competitions last term.

The defender helped Donny gain promotion from League Two in his first year at the club and has since been impressive in the third tier.



Early career

Wright started out at Huddersfield Town and rose up through their academy.

He never made a senior appearance for the Terriers but did get experience under his belt from a loan spell at Accrington Stanley in the 2015/16 season.

Doncaster signed him after that and although he is technically out-of-contract now, his future there may not be over just yet.