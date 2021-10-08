Connah’s Quay Nomads have signed Neal Eardley following his departure from Burton Albion.

The Welsh side have snapped him up on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Eardley, who is 32-years-old, was released by Burton at the end of last season.

He spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan in League Two at Barrow.

Burton spell

Burton signed the right-back last year and he played 14 times for the Brewers last term before they loaned him out.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink then decided not to extend his contract at the end of June after his return from the Bluebirds.

Career to date

The former Wales international is a vastly experienced defender who has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date.

He played in the Premier League for Blackpool during the 2010/11 season.

Eardley has also played for the likes of Oldham Athletic, Birmingham City, Leyton Orient, Hibernian, Northampton Town and Lincoln City in the past.

New chapter

He is now embarking on a new challenge in his career and is going to be playing in Wales for the first time.

Connah’s Quay are currently sat in 8th place in the Cymru Premier and are in action against table toppers TNS tomorrow.

They have a few former Football League players in their squad such as Byron Harrison, Craig Curran and Danny Holmes.