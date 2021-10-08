Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has finally returned to training after 10 months out due to a knee injury (via HammyEnd.com).

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder hasn’t featured for the Cottagers since last December in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

His long-awaited return will be a blessing for Fulham fans and manager Marco Silva – Fulham have had a shaky start to life back in the Championship, currently sitting 5th.

The Whites have been quite inconsistent over the opening 11 games and former Everton boss Silva will be hoping for a run of consistent wins before the top two get even further away and the pressure begins to mount.

Cairney to the rescue?

Cairney will be a useful asset for Silva to have at his disposal again. Last time Cairney had a campaign in the Championship he showed eight goals and three assists across the course of 39 games. He could provide the key Fulham are missing to break defences down at the moment.

The former Scotland international has led Fulham to two Championship promotions and we have no doubt he will be hoping to make that a third upon his return.

Fulham’s next outing is against QPR next weekend. The R’s have started the season in tremendous fashion and Mark Warburton’s side sit just behind Fulham in 6th.

The international break has come at a good time for Cairney as it allows him a long, extended period of training with the squad before the next game.