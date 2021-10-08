Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has tipped 16-year-old goalkeeper Harry Lee to play at the “top level” in the future.

The Grecians’ academy has built up a fine reputation over the years, with a host of their young talents move onto big things.

Aston Villa hotshot Olle Watkins and Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu are two of the more notable names, but a number of others have made moves up the Football League ladder.

Now, manager Matt Taylor has tipped Harry Lee to become another promising player to play at the “top level”.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Taylor moved to heap praise on Lee.

The Exeter City boss expressed his desire to play an important role in his development, adding that he is still another 10 or 12 years away from being at the top of his game.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He won’t reach his peak until his late 20s, so that’s still 10 or 12 years away.

“We just hope we’ve played a part in his pathway because he’s going to play at the top level.”

Taylor went on to reveal that Lee was attracting interest from top clubs towards the end of last season. He also trained with “a number of” Premier League clubs over during the 2020/21 campaign.

“There was interest towards the end of last season and he spent a lot of time training at top-level clubs last season to get a feel for it.

“But I don’t think there’s many keepers getting his exposure, his game time, but also his training time as well, training with the first-team players every single day.”

Lee’s season so far

Having emerged as Exeter City’s number two this season, Lee has also made his debut for the first-team.

He has played in both of the Grecians’ EFL Trophy ties, saving two penalties in their shootout win over Cheltenham Town earlier this week. He has been named in every matchday squad in League Two as well, though he still awaits his league debut.

Competition for a starting spot

Exeter will be careful not to rush Lee into the starting XI, but it will be interesting to see if he is handed a League Two appearance at some point.

Loaned in shot-stopper Cameron Dawson has enjoyed a decent start to his time away from Sheffield Wednesday. His five clean sheets in 10 League Two games have helped him become Taylor’s number one.