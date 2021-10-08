Sunderland have the option to recall Will Grigg from his loan at Rotherham United in January, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

The striker was given the green light to join the Millers in the last transfer window.

Grigg, who is 30-years-old, has scored four goals in eight games so far for his new club.

However, Sunderland insisted on having the option to recall him this winter when they let him go in late August.

‘We can’t stop that happening’…

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has admitted his side could lose him: “Potentially they could let him go somewhere else on loan in January or they could sell him. We can’t stop that happening.

“If Griggy does really well for us and a club like, say off the top of my head, Barnsley offer £1 million in January that might be something the player and Sunderland want to do.

“That is always the disadvantage of loans: you can sometimes get a player at a good rate but you don’t have full control.”

How likely is it?

Grigg is way down the pecking order at Sunderland and was also loaned out to MK Dons last season.

His chances of getting game time with Lee Johnson’s side are very slim.

Decision to make

However, he is out of contract at the end of the season and the Black Cats will lose him for free next June unless they sold him in January.

Also, loaning him out to a promotion rival seems a bit of a strange move now with Sunderland and Rotherham both competing at the top end of League One.

That could come into their thoughts when they decide whether to utilise their option of a recall.

The Millers will be hoping he sticks around as they hunt down an immediate promotion back to the Championship.