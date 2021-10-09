Sheffield Wednesday look to climb the table in this weekend’s fixture against Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton have looked a hard team to beat so far this campaign, but newly-relegated Sheffield Wednesday are yet to show the form that was expected of them in pre-season.

The Wanderers are enjoying their first season back in League One after gaining promotion last time out.

Evatt has them playing scintillating football at times and they have been rewarded for this, scoring the joint-second most goals in the league so far – some would argue despite this impressive goal tally, they still find themselves wasting valuable chances too often, which ultimately costs points.

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side sit mid-table, but only four points off the top six with a game in hand, a win at the weekend for the Owls would see them level their points total with Bolton.

Here’s how we expect Sheffield to line-up this weekend:

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Palmer

Iorfa

Dunkley

Johnson

Adeniran

Wing

Bannan

Paterson

Shodipo

Gregory

Both teams will look at this game as crucial, with hardly any other promotion rivals playing this weekend it’s an ideal chance to gain back some lost ground and apply a bit of pressure onto the current top-six.

This game will be incredibly tight – both teams are very well set-up and are hard to beat and with both teams backed well by their supporters, we don’t think there’ll be much to separate the two this weekend.

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Bolton Wanderers.