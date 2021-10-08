Gillingham boss Steve Evans has revealed the club “asked” about a possible deal for striker Brandon Hanlan before Wycombe Wanderers secured an agreement.

Following Bristol Rovers’ relegation to League Two, striker Brandon Hanlan managed to secure a summer transfer back up to League One.

He linked up with Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers, where he has since scored two goals in eight outings – one of which came in the Chairboys’ Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City.

However, it has now been revealed that Hanlan’s former club Gillingham also asked about a potential deal.

As quoted by the Kent Messenger, Gills’ boss Steve Evans has confirmed the club made contact with Bristol Rovers, adding that he believes Hanlan would have “looked at” a possible return to the Priestfield Stadium.

However, the Gas were determined to recoup what they paid to sign the striker from Gillingham last summer, with Wycombe’s bid allowing them to do so.

Here’s what Evans had to say:

“We asked about the opportunity to Rovers way back and I think Brandon would have looked at it but Bristol Rovers wanted to recoup the fee and Wycombe could do it.”

Now, with the Gills preparing to face the Chairboys on Saturday afternoon, it will be interesting to see if Hanlan can impress against his former side.

Hanlan’s time with Gillingham

The 24-year-old spent two years on the books in Kent, arriving in 2018 on a free transfer following his departure from Charlton Athletic.

Across all competitions, he managed 16 goals and six assists in 48 outings for the Gills before leaving for Bristol Rovers ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Saturday’s clash

While Gillingham will be determined to get a win under their belts after a poor start to the season, Wycombe will be looking to maintain their strong start to the campaign with another victory.

Evans’ side occupy 18th place, while Ainsworth’s outfit sit in 5th.