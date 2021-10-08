In one of only a few games to take place this weekend due to international call ups, Ipswich Town welcome Shrewsbury Town.

Paul Cook’s Ipswich side is almost unrecognisable in comparison to last season, with an abundance of new signings through the door over the summer.

Unfortunately for Ipswich fans though it seems, because of the new additions, the squad is yet to fully click. Cook has had the luxury of rotating his side in the cup competitions, allowing him to gain a better understanding of his best XI.

An emphatic 6-0 win over bottom placed Doncaster possibly gave Ipswich a false sense of hope as they followed that up with a disappointing defeat to Accrington Stanley, Ipswich did take the lead in that game, but totalling a measly two shots and only one on target, there can be no complaints over the final result.

Since then, the Tractor Bots got back to winning ways midweek against Gillingham in the cup. They came out 2-0 winners courtesy of Joe Pigott and Conor Chaplin and they’ll be hoping that momentum sticks with them ahead of the Shrewsbury clash.

Here is how we think Ipswich will line-up this weekend.

Hladký (GK)

Donacien

Edmundson

Burgess

Penney

Morsy

Harper

Burns

Celina

Fraser

Bonne

The Tractor Boys will be desperate to begin picking up consistent points and against a poor Shrewsbury outlet, this is the perfect time to start. The away side have only picked up eight points so far and with two losses on the bounce, they will find it hard to put an end to that form here.

Score prediction: Ipswich 2-0 Shrewsbury