Forest Green Rovers’ left-sided star Nicky Cadden has been named as Sky Bet League Two’s Player of the Month.

After a successful September, the EFL recognised four League Two players who stood out from the rest over the course of the month.

All nominated for the League Two Player of the Month award were Leyton Orient talisman Harry Smith, Harrogate Town hotshot Luke Armstrong and Port Vale’s midfield star Ben Garrity, but it was Forest Green Rovers ace Nicky Cadden who took home the accolade.

As confirmed by the EFL, it was Cadden who secured the award ahead of stiff competition.

It comes after a strong month on both an individual and team level for Cadden and Forest Green. Rob Edwards’ side went undefeated in four games as they maintained their strong start to the campaign, with Cadden’s three assists making him one of their standout stars.

Cadden’s contributions in September take him to four goals and four assists in nine League Two games as he nails down a spot in Edwards’ starting XI.

What next for Cadden?

The 24-year-old will be looking to carry his form into October, having already enjoyed a strong start to the new month.

He netted in the 2-0 win over Carlisle United last weekend and will be determined to impress again when Forest Green face Swindon Town on Saturday. The tie will present a tough test for the current League Two leaders, with Swindon currently sat in 5th place.