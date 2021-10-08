Charlton Athletic assistant Johnnie Jackson says this is the toughest League One season he can remember, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic have struggled so far this term but their number two is optimistic they can turn their fortunes around.

The Addicks have won two out of their opening 11 games and are currently in the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, they picked up a huge three points away at Fleetwood Town before the international break and built on that with a 4-1 win over Southampton Under-21s last time out.

‘We can turn it around’…

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“It’s probably the toughest League One I can remember – the amount of good sides and the competitive nature of it. We’ve got enough good players and spirit about us that we can start winning games of football.

“We all know we’ve under-performed as a football club. We all want to put it right. I see the players every day and I have conversations with them, I genuinely think they believe that we can turn it around and go on a run.”

Summer recruitment

Charlton brought in 12 new faces over the summer and it has taken a while for their additions to all gel together.

It was a summer of transition at the Valley as a significant number of players also left the club.

They will hope their win over Fleetwood is a turning point in their season and they can start to pick up some more wins now and climb up the division.

What next?

Charlton are back in action after the break away at Lincoln City.

The Imps haven’t won in their last two games in the league and will be eager to bounce back.