Morecambe talisman Cole Stockton has beaten stiff competition to win Sky Bet League One’s Player of the Month award.

League One’s Player of the Month saw four of the division’s most in-form players given recognition for their impressive performances of late.

Sunderland’s versatile ace Carl Winchester, MK Dons’s goalscoring midfielder Scott Twine and Lincoln City’s wing star Anthony Scully were all up for the accolade, but it was Morecambe hotshot Cole Stockton who took it home.

The EFL confirmed the winners on their official website, with Stockton winning the League One award.

It comes after the Morecambe star enjoyed another prolific month in front of goal. Stockton managed five goals in as many games, also chipping in with one assist.

His form has carried over into the 2021/22 campaign after helping fire the Shrimps to promotion last season. Overall, he has managed 11 goals and two assists in 13 games across all competitions.

What now for Stockton?

With the international break meaning Morecambe’s next game is in a week’s time, Stephen Robinson’s side will be looking to get some early preparation in, as well as an opportunity to recharge before the return to action.

Stockton and co face Burton Albion next Friday and will be hoping to make a return to winning ways.

Wycombe Wanderers defeated Morecambe in a dramatic 4-3 loss prior to the break, while they also lost on penalties to Hartlepool United in the EFL Trophy after playing out a 2-2 draw.