Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz as fended off tough competition to be named the Sky Bet Championship’s Player of the Month for September.

Fulham hotshot Aleksandar Mitrovic, Coventry City talisman Viktor Gyokeres and Reading star John Swift were all up for the award after impressive months. However, it was Blackburn Rovers’ Chilean star Ben Brereton Diaz who secured the award.

As confirmed on the EFL’s official website, Brereton Diaz’s performances saw off tough competition for the accolade.

It comes after the 22-year-old netted a thoroughly impressive six goals in five games for Tony Mowbray’s side, including a brace and a hat-trick in his final two matches. Featuring as a left-winger or centre-forward, Brereton Diaz was a constant thorn in the side of Championship defences.

September saw him maintain his strong start to the campaign, taking him to 10 goals in 11 Championship outings this season.

What next for Brereton Diaz?

Now, the forward links up with Chile’s national side for their upcoming fixtures against Paraguay and Venezuela, having already played Peru.

After that, Brereton Diaz’s attention will turn back to club football. Blackburn Rovers will be determined to correct their form after back-to-back defeats against Huddersfield Town and Blackpool prior to the international break.

It will be interesting to see if he can keep up this strong form of late over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.