Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford has remained open to the possibility of reuniting with Everton striker Ellis Simms.

In the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, young striker Ellis Simms made a good impression while out on loan with eventual promotion-winners Blackpool.

After arriving on a temporary basis from Everton, the 20-year-old managed to net 10 goals in 24 outings for the Tangerines. It included two goals in as many games in the play-offs, becoming a firm favourite among supporters before returning to Goodison Park.

Now, chief executive Ben Mansford has been discussing Simms’ situation with the Toffees, leaving the door open to a potential reunion.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Mansford acknowledged the striker’s contract situation, with his current contract up at the end of the season.

He went on to add that if there was a chance to bring Simms back to Bloomfield Road, he would like to think the striker would be up for a reunion. Here’s what Mansford had to say on the matter:

“I’m sure talks are going on between Ellis and his advisors.

“Ellis really enjoyed his time here and we enjoyed having him, so I would hope we will continue to keep relations with both Everton and Ellis’ agent.