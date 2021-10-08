Blackpool chief fails to rule out potential return swoop for Everton prodigy Ellis Simms
Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford has remained open to the possibility of reuniting with Everton striker Ellis Simms.
In the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, young striker Ellis Simms made a good impression while out on loan with eventual promotion-winners Blackpool.
After arriving on a temporary basis from Everton, the 20-year-old managed to net 10 goals in 24 outings for the Tangerines. It included two goals in as many games in the play-offs, becoming a firm favourite among supporters before returning to Goodison Park.
Now, chief executive Ben Mansford has been discussing Simms’ situation with the Toffees, leaving the door open to a potential reunion.
As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Mansford acknowledged the striker’s contract situation, with his current contract up at the end of the season.
He went on to add that if there was a chance to bring Simms back to Bloomfield Road, he would like to think the striker would be up for a reunion. Here’s what Mansford had to say on the matter:
“I’m sure talks are going on between Ellis and his advisors.
“Ellis really enjoyed his time here and we enjoyed having him, so I would hope we will continue to keep relations with both Everton and Ellis’ agent.
“Let’s wait and see if it’s right for all parties, as it was when he first joined us. If it’s right in the future, then I’d like to think Ellis feels fondly about his time here.
“There’s obviously a situation with his contract that might need to play out at Everton first, but I’d hope we would be capable of securing him back if it was right for all parties.”
Simms’ situation with Everton
As mentioned earlier, the talented forward’s contract is said to be expiring at the end of the season.
Simms is still waiting on the chance to make his debut for Everton and, despite recent injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, has been an unused substitute against Aston Villa and Norwich.
Granted, Simms has been injured too, but a shot at first-team football is deserved after his Blackpool exploits and success in the Everton youth sides.
It awaits to be seen how his situation at Goodison Park pans out, but Mansford’s words show Blackpool aren’t ruling out a reunion.