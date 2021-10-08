Stoke City will owe Dundee United 15% of whatever transfer fee they might receive for Aston Villa target Harry Souttar.

Souttar, 22, has this week been linked with Aston Villa.

The Australian defender has enjoyed a fine start to the Championship season with Stoke City, who signed him from Dundee United 2016.

But a report from The Courier has revealed that Dundee United negated a 15% sell-on clause in Souttar’s move to Stoke City, meaning that the Scottish club will be set for ‘multi-million pound windfall’ from the Potters should Aston Villa sign Souttar.

Football Insider linked Dean Smith’s Villa with a January move for Souttar earlier this week. The report said that Stoke are braced for January bids for the 6ft 5in Australian international, who played a full 90 minutes for his national side in the 3-1 win over Oman yesterday.

Everton have also been previously linked with Souttar.

Woe for Stoke?

There’s been no suggestion yet as to how much Stoke City might command for Souttar.

He’s still a young player and still relatively inexperienced having only broken into the Stoke City line up last time round.

He featured 38 times in the Championship last season but has become a really important member of the starting line up this time round.

Last summer, Stoke sold Nathan Collins to Burnley for a reported £12million fee. He was in a similar place as Souttar in that he’d only broken through recently before his move, and so we could estimate that the Potters might command somewhere in the region of that same amount for Souttar.

With Dundee United’s sell-on clause though, and more than one team interested in Souttar, Stoke could yet try and hike the price up so that they get as much from the potential move as possible.