Luton Town have confirmed the temporary departure of youngster Ben Stevens, who has linked up with non-league side Biggleswade Town.

Despite the fact the transfer window is currently closed, EFL clubs are still allowed to do business with non-league sides.

It gives clubs the chance to offload out of favour players or give youngsters the chance to pick up experience of senior football elsewhere.

Luton Town have now moved to do the latter, confirming the temporary departure on young talent Ben Stevens on their official club website.

The Hatters confirmed Stevens’ move on Thursday, with non-league side Biggleswade Town securing a loan agreement. The move sees him link up with the club until January, joining on a work experience loan.

In fact, the Luton Town academy ace has already made his debut for the Southern League Premier Central Division side, starting in a cup clash with Bedford Town.

Now, he will be looking to kick on and further his development away from the Hatters.

Players out on loan

Stevens becomes the latest young talent to head out on a temporary basis in a bid to pick up first-team experience away from Nathan Jones’ squad.

The likes of Jake Peck, Corey Panter and Sam Beckwith are all currently on loan with non-league sides. Given that these moves can happen outside the transfer window, it awaits to be seen if more head out on temporary deals.

First-team pair Elliott Lee and Peter Kioso are also currently out on loan.