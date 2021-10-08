Wigan Athletic will be backed by nearly 4,000 fans away at Bolton Wanderers next weekend.

Wigan Athletic have sold out their away allocation at the University of Bolton Stadium, as per their official club website.

The Latics locks horns with their North West rivals next weekend after the international break and will be roared on by a bumper away following.

Leam Richardson’s side are currently top of the League One table after an impressive start to the new season.

They are not playing this weekend and have a chance to rest and gear up for their return to action.

The ‘Tics lost to Crewe Alexandra in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier this week but used that game to give some youngsters and fringe players the chance to get some minutes.

Wigan have a few players on international duty at the moment such as Will Keane, Jordan Jones and James McClean.

Here is what their fans have been saying on Twitter about selling out their away end at Bolton –

I’m sure we can sell more , is there not another allocation to come with the fixture 9 days away #wafc #bwfc @OfficialBWFC — Steve Foster (@stephen1969SF) October 7, 2021

Give us 76 more tickets at least 🤦🏻‍♂️ #wafc https://t.co/LrYW8GyS0R — Adam (@adam1105_) October 7, 2021

Can’t believe they aren’t giving more tickets out could easy sell it https://t.co/AR0TB84kG3 — Nathan Peel (@natpeel7) October 7, 2021