Aldershot Town have snapped up Scott Wagstaff following his departure from Forest Green Rovers.

The National League side have decided to hand a contract to the winger, as announced by their official club website.

Wagstaff, who is 31-years-old, was released by Forest Green at the end of last season.

He has since been weighing up his options over the past few months but has found himself a new home now.

FGR spell

Wagstaff joined Forest Green last year and ended up making 37 appearances in all competitions for them in the last campaign.

Experienced

He has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date.

The wide man started his career at Charlton Athletic and rose up through the youth ranks at the Valley.

He went on to play 142 times for the Addicks, as well as having loan spells away at AFC Bournemouth, Northwich Victoria and Leyton Orient.

Permanent spells at Bristol City, Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon and Forest Green have since followed on for him.

New chapter

Wagstaff has dropped into non-league for the first time since his spell at Northwich on loan in 2009.

Aldershot are currently sat in 21st place in the National League and will be hoping their newest addition can help them rise up the league table.

The Shots are managed by Mark Moseley, who had a spell in League Two last term with Southend United before he was dismissed.