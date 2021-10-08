Charlton Athletic attacker Hady Ghandour is a name to keep an eye on over the next couple of seasons.

Charlton Athletic have a few bright young talents in their ranks who have been handed a couple of first-team games so far this term.

Ghandour, who is 21-years-old, played in the Carabao Cup against AFC Wimbledon in August.

He is a key player for the Under-23s but the Addicks should look at loaning him out to get some more senior experience.

Comment: Charlton Athletic need to strike contract deal with defender

Exposure

His pathway into their first-team is blocked by an abundance of attacking options and he would benefit from getting some regular game time under his belt, as opposed to playing youth football.

Ghandour was spotted by Charlton at non-league side Tooting and Mitcham United and was snapped up last year.

Nigel Adkins’ side have a few players out on loan at the moment such as Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Charlie Barker, James Vennings and Wassim Aouachria, with the latter both at Aldershot Town.

They are all getting exposed to senior football and will be learning from it .

Read: Charlton Athletic owner highlights key reason behind poor start to the season

Where could Ghandour go?

Clubs in the National League can loan players right now and are potential options for the Lebanon international.

Aldershot have taken Aouachria and Vennings so could they emerge as a potential destination?

It would be interesting to see how Ghandour would get on in he played every week.

Charlton loaned Josh Davison to Woking and Forest Green Rovers last season and he is now establishing himself as a first-team regular.

Thomas Sandgaard spoke last week to the Evening Standard about the importance of youth getting a chance down the line and Ghandour is certainly a player they will want to help make the step up from the Under-23s.