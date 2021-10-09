Michael Dawson made 111 appearances over two spells for Nottingham Forest, becoming a fan favourite in the process.

The defender, who retired earlier this year, joined the Nottingham Forest academy in 2000 at the young age of 14.

During his first stint at the City Ground, Dawson became a key component in Paul Hart’s side. His partnership with Des Walker was instrumental in helping the Red’s reach the play-offs in 2003.

Dawson moved to Tottenham Hotspur in 2005 and went on to spend nine years at the London club.

Throughout his time at Spurs, Dawson performed consistently and was announced as Tottenham’s Player of the Season in 2010. He was also given his first England call up in the same year, after an injury to Rio Ferdinand.

In 2014, Dawson signed for Hull City. The Tigers were relegated to the Championship during Dawson’s first season at the club, but were promoted the following season via the play-offs.

Dawson returned to Nottingham Forest in 2018, where he remained until he retired in 2021.

