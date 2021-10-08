Jack Wilshere is back training with his former club Arsenal following his departure from AFC Bournemouth.

The Gunners are helping the midfielder keep up his fitness levels as he hunts for a new club, as per Sky Sports.

Wilshere, who is 29-years-old, was released by Bournemouth at the end of last season.

The former England international linked up with the Cherries in January and ended up making 17 appearances in all competitions.

However, they made the difficult decision not to hand him a contract extension at the end of June.

Read: Player released by Bournemouth this summer signs for new club on a free transfer

Back at Arsenal now

Wilshere made his name at Arsenal in his early career and played 197 games for the Gunners in all competitions, chipping in with 14 goals.

He also had a loan spell away at Bolton Wanderers during the 2009/10 season in the Premier League.

Recent years

Wilshere has had rotten luck with injuries throughout his career and will be eager to put down some roots somewhere now.

He cut ties with Arsenal in 2018 and then spent three years on the books at West Ham United.

However, he only managed to make 19 appearances during that time for the Hammers before they showed him the door last year.

Bournemouth gave him an opportunity last term but Wilshere finds himself in position where he is unattached once again now.