Welling United have signed Jack Sims following his departure from Blackpool.

The goalkeeper has dropped into non-league, as announced by Welling’s official club website.

Sims, who is 22-years-old, was released by Blackpool at the end of last season.

He subsequently became a free agent and has spent the past few months weighing up his options.

The stopper has now finally found a new home and has become one of Peter Taylor’s first signing as Welling manager.

Career to date

Sims started his career in the academy at local side Southend United before moved up to north to join Blackpool as a youngster.

He was a key player for the Tangerines at various youth levels before they handed him his first professional contract in 2018.

Read: Former Blackpool midfielder finds new club

The ‘keeper then made his first and only first-team appearance for Blackpool in December 2019.

Loan spell away

The Seasiders loaned him out to Lancaster City a couple of years ago to get some experience under his belt.

He seemed to enjoy his time in the Northern Premier League and went on to make 34 appearances in all competitions.

New chapter

Blackpool made the tough decision to part company with him following their promotion to the Championship this past summer.

Sims is now embarking on a new chapter in his career at Welling and will be looking to get plenty of game time in the National League South this season.