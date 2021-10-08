Swansea City had a look at Dan Crowley following his release by Birmingham City.

Swansea City took the midfielder on a week-long trial, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Crowley, who is 24-years-old, parted company with Birmingham at the end of last season.

However, the Swans decided against signing him in the end.

Crowley has now been snapped up by Cheltenham Town in League One.

Other trials

Hull Live has also mentioned the fact he had other trials at Doncaster Rovers and Gillingham as well but has now found himself a new home.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan at Hull City and helped the Tigers win promotion to the Championship.

Birmingham gave him the green light to move to East Yorkshire in January to get more game time before showing him the door when his contract expired at the end of June.

Hull decided not to offer him a contract over the summer though which paved the way for Crowley to become a free agent.

Career to date

Crowley started out at Arsenal as a youngster but never made a senior appearance, instead spending time away on loan at Barnsley, Oxford United and Go Ahead Eagles.

He left the Gunners on a permanent basis for spells abroad Willem II and SC Cambuur before Birmingham brought him back to England in 2019.