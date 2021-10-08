Sheffield United will ‘seek guidance’ from Wolves regarding their future plans for Morgan Gibbs-White, reports The Star.

Gibbs-White, 21, joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan from Wolves in the summer transfer window, shortly after signing a new contract at the Molyneux.

Since, Gibbs-White has featured six times in the Championship, scoring three and grabbing two assists and proving a shining light in what’s been an otherwise tough start to the campaign for the Blades.

They sit in 14th-place of the Championship table after the opening 11 games of the campaign. Slavisa Jokanovic arrived in the summer but has so far struggled for consistency, having witnessed his side lose their last two outings before the international break.

Now though, Jokanovic and his Sheffield United will look to communicate with Wolves over the future of Gibbs-White.

The report from The Star suggests that the Blades want assurance that Wolves won’t recall Gibbs-White midway through the season as they last time round.

Gibbs-White joined Swansea on a season-long loan deal last summer but would struggle with injury, eventually being recalled by Wolves and going on to feature 11 times in the Premier League last season.

He featured twice in the top flight before making the move to Bramall Lane this time round and having since impressed, it’s understandable why Jokanovic wants security regarding the player.

It’d be a huge blow to any chance Sheffield United have off achieving a top-six finish this season if Gibbs-White was to be recalled – he offers this side some much-needed pace and explosion in attack, and he’s also chipping in with goals which have been hard to come by for the Blades this season.

Up next for them is a home clash v Stoke City after this international break.