Talks between Derby County’s administrators and HMRC ‘have opened’, a report from Mail Online claims, in a bid to reduce the Rams’ tax debt.

Derby County have debts estimated to reach £60million, with £28million of that said to be owed to HMRC.

The crisis club is frantically searching for a buyer after entering into administration last month but a separate report from Mail Online earlier this week said that Derby’s astonishing tax debt is standing in the way of any potential takeover.

They reported that the taxman ‘will have to take a haircut’ if Derby County are to find a buyer and avoid liquidation.

Now though, Mail Online has revealed that talks between the club’s administrators at Quantuma, have opened talks with HMRC as they look to negate a deal which will make Derby County a more feasible purchase for any potential buyers.

What’s the latest with a potential Derby County takeover?

The Rams have had no shortage of interest since entering into administration. The club’s administrators have provided some positive updates on the takeover front and yesterday, Alan Nixon revealed that there’s been three interested parties who’ve shown proof of funds:

Three so far https://t.co/zxoJQ9iLfD — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 7, 2021

It was previously reported by Nixon that any potential buyer will have to show funding of at least £5million in order to take their takeover bid to the next stage.

The Rams remain bottom of the Championship table following their 12-point deduction for entering into administration, with a trip to Preston North End facing them after the international break.