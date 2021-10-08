Miguel Azeez joined Portsmouth on loan from Arsenal in the summer, but the 19-year-old has made just one League One appearance for Danny Cowley’s side.

Azeez, 19, is a product of the Arsenal youth academy. He’s worked his way through the ranks at the club and last summer earned his first loan move away from the club, joining Portsmouth in hope of gaining some quality first-team experience this season.

He made his League One debut in the 2-1 defeat v Cambridge United last month but hasn’t featured for the club since, missing the last two match days through a groin injury.

But the Englishman has since made a return to action with England’s U20 side – he came on for the final 18 minutes of their 1-1 draw with Italy’s U20 side last night.

Azeez is a central midfielder. He’s a lively player who can operate gong both forward and backwards and so once he’s fully fit and firing, he’ll give Cowley an extra option in the centre.

Pompey could do with some new blood in their line up too. They’ve endured a tough start to the campaign, ending a run of six games without a win with an emphatic 4-0 demolition of Sunderland last time out to leave them in 11th-place of the table.

There remains plenty of time for Cowley to turn his side’s season around and challenge for promotion, but fans will be hoping that they find form sooner rather than later with the likes of Wigan Athletic and Sunderland already outing themselves as two potential runaway sides this season.

Up next for Pompey is a home clash v Sutton United in the Papa John’s Trophy next week.