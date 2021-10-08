Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has halied the midweek impact of Denver Hume upon his return from injury.

Hume, 25, initially left Sunderland upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season. The left-back was carrying an injury at the time and has been recovering with the club since, before making his permanent return to the Stadium of Light.

Away at Lincoln City in midweek, Hume played the full 90 minutes as his side claimed a 2-1 win in the Papa John’s Trophy – something which pleased watching Black Cats boss Johnson, who told Chronicle Live:

“It was good to see Denver back and he put in a really steady performance. It was important for him and important for us, and we’ll just keep chipping away at his minutes.

“You’ll see his confidence grow and as that happens you’ll see the more attacking side of Denver come through.”

The full-back department was one of concern for Sunderland going into this campaign. They’d lost Hume and Conor McLaughlin over the summer but after a prolonged summer of signings, Sunderland eventually brought in the likes of Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Frederik Alves and Callum Doyle to bolster their defensive ranks.

All young and relatively inexperienced names though, and so Hume’s return to the club gives Johnson that bit of experience in the first third.

Hume is a product of the club’s youth academy having made his league debut in the 2017/18 season. Last time round he made 24 League One appearances for Sunderland, proving a useful asset as his side made the play-off places.

Sunderland look good to go one further this time round, sitting in 2nd-place of the League One table as joint-leaders with Wigan Athletic.

“The good thing was that he looked steady, secure and trusted his hamstring,” continued Johnson.

“There were quite a few where he had to lead with a higher leg or open up and have that burst over 15-20 yards, which he was able to do.

I think he’ll be delighted to get a full 90 because originally the plan was only to give him 60-65 minutes.”

Up next for the Black Cats is a home game v Manchester United’s U21 side in the Papa John’s Trophy next week, before returning to League One duties with a trip to Gillingham.