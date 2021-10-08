Former West Brom youngster Tim Iroegbunam could leave Aston Villa on loan in January, a report from Birmingham Live has suggested.

Iroegbunam, 19, was named as West Brom’s academy Player of the Year last season. He’d leave for Aston Villa over the summer months though as the Baggies’ local rivals Villa went about buying some of the best up and coming footballers in the country.

Iroegbunam arrived among a host of talented youngsters. Birmingham Live report that the midfielder has played every minute of Villa’s last five U23 fixtures, and that he’s impressed in those games too.

His form has been such that the club could now sanction a January loan move for Iroegbunam, as per Birmingham Live, with Dean Smith’s side having high expectations for the former Baggies man.

Where he might head out on loan to is anyone’s guess though – we still know very little about Iroegbunam and so which level Villa would consider loaning him out to remains unclear.

A return to The Hawthorns seems unlikely though. Iroegbunam has obviously just left the club and for the Baggies, it’d be something of a slap in the face to bring back and help develop a young player who is no longer theirs.

Though a League One or Two move sounds ideal for the midfielder.

As for Valerien Ismael’s side, they’ve been going about their Championship season in fine style sitting in 2nd-place of the table going into this October international break.

They’ve still some impressive youngsters on their books but going forward, they’ll be hoping to find a way from letting those Premier League vultures from snapping up their brightest young players.