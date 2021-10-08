Sheffield Wednesday have welcomed two unnamed Manchester United youngsters as part of the Red Devils’ Pro Experience Programme.

Manchester United’s all-new Pro Experience Programme was only announced by the club this week. They write on their official website how ‘a number’ of their Professional Development Phase players (age groups U17 to U23) ‘will have the opportunity to experience a senior football environment over the coming season’.

They aren’t loan moves as such, but United’s youngsters will gain first-hand experience of what it’s like to be in and amongst first-teams, seeing how they train and prepare for matchdays.

Two of Manchester United’s youngsters have spent time this week with Sheffield Wednesday at their Middlewood training ground, with a report from the Owls’ official website saying how both have ‘gained key experience from working with Darren Moore’s squad, seeing exactly what goes into a busy training schedule in senior football’.

Whilst the programme comes as a sort of work experience for these youngsters, there is still the chance for said youngsters to prove themselves and earn a potential loan move later down the line, as per Wednesday’s report on the two United youngsters.

The Owls have had a mixed start to life in League One. They sit in 12th-place of the table after their opening 10 fixtures, coming after a transitional summer following relegation from the Championship.

A host of new faces arrived at the club and as many old ones left for pastures new. Moore though has come under some criticism of late for some for the results his side have picked up, and so we could see yet more comings and goings at Sheffield Wednesday in January.

Whether we’ll see any of these Manchester United youngsters out and about gaining first-team experience land at Middlewood remains to be seen though.